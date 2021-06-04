2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt

“This man had a family, and he’s just like anybody else,” said Kidale Smith, Winston Smith’s brother. ”(People) always try to pin something on a man and try to identify him as a criminal, especially if he’s Black.”

Smith also questioned the police account of what happened. He said there were gunshots on the rear of the car.

“You’ve got seven unmarked cars and you shoot a man in his car. You don’t even give him a chance to get out ... You’re the U.S. Marshals,” he said. “You’re supposed to be highly trained men, and you can’t handle a simple situation?”

After Thursday's shooting, a small crowd gathered in the neighborhood, shouting expletives at police. Later in the night, people vandalized “numerous” buildings and stole from some, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

On Friday, graffiti reading “Mpls still hates cops” and “No trial for them” marked the building next to the parking ramp where Smith was shot. A T-Mobile store and a pharmacy a few blocks down were boarded up and closed indefinitely after having their windows smashed.