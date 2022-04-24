 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 dead including NYC firefighter in Brooklyn house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter and a civilian died Sunday in a Brooklyn house fire where a ceiling partially collapsed, injuring several other firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, had been on the job six years and his father and other relatives were also members of the Fire Department of New York, Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

“I cannot describe the heartbreak of the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what our members do best: putting their lives on the line to save others,” Kavanagh said.

A person's body was recovered from the remnants of the fire, an FDNY spokesperson said late Sunday. Earlier, the FDNY said a person was unaccounted for after the fire, however a medical examiner will need to confirm the identity of the person found in the building.

Eight firefighters were injured in the blaze and another resident sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Klein died when the second floor of the building in the Canarsie neighborhood became engulfed in flames, bringing down the ceiling, officials said.

People are also reading…

Mayor Eric Adams mourned Klein's death at a press briefing Sunday evening.

“It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that New York City has lost one of its bravest,” Adams said, adding that another person was still missing.

Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens said firefighters worked feverishly despite very difficult conditions to reach Klein but could not get to him in time.

Fire units responded to the home Sunday afternoon and found visible flames that escalated to a three-alarm fire. More than 130 fire department personnel were involved in the response, Newsday reported.

The FDNY said its most recent line-of-duty death was in February, when 33-year-old Jesse Gerhard collapsed at a firehouse and died a day after responding to a fire in Queens. His death was determined to be in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News