2 days left: GOP predicts midterm wins; suspicious envelope found at candidate's office; Warnock vs. Walker; and more

There are 2 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign's final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a day after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton made closing cases to voters.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democrats’ House campaign arm, is in a tough contest for his seat north of New York City. But he insisted Sunday that Democrats are “going to do better than people think on Tuesday,” adding that his party is “not perfect” but “we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy.”
Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill. Warnock's shift comes after avoiding direct attacks on Walker and instead trying to pitch his work on Capitol Hill as bipartisan and good for all Georgians. Walker's closing argument is what he's said for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and Democrats. The Georgia contest is among the most competitive Senate battles and could help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden's term.
Real Clear Politics polling average: Herschel Walker (R) 47.2%, Raphael Warnock (D) 46.8%
WE EXPLAIN
The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all of the nation's vote-counting math on election night. AP Election Decision Editor Stephen Ohlemacher calls elections “the single largest act of journalism that happens every two years.” But AP's full-time elections researchers work year-round gathering information on different states' voting procedures and varying rules. AP has an unparalleled footprint for election-related coverage with journalists in all 50 states. About 4,000 temporary AP freelancers gather local vote totals and feed them to AP’s vote entry clerks. Race callers will eventually declare winners in thousands of races.
Election workers reconstruct or “duplicate” ballots that are damaged or improperly marked. That involves transcribing a voter’s choices from the damaged ballot onto a new ballot that can be scanned and counted. That can sound strange to those not familiar with election administration. But the process is a legitimate method for ensuring votes aren't discarded simply because a ballot can't be read by a machine. Ballot duplication is also used for ballots cast by overseas and military voters. The exact process varies by state but is often done by representatives of different political parties.
To ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted, election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files. They may also check for voter deaths through other means, such as coordinating with motor vehicle departments, searching for published obituaries or processing letters from the deceased person’s estate. Signature verification and voter fraud laws create additional safeguards against voters who try to impersonate someone else. After the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies claimed thousands of votes had been cast fraudulently on behalf of dead voters, even naming specific deceased people whose ballots were supposedly counted. These claims were found to be false.
Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. The ballots are logged when sent out and turned in, checked against registration and, in many cases, checked against voter signatures on file to ensure the voter assigned to the ballot is the one who cast it. Different states have different ballot verification protocols, ranging from a signature only to submitting a copy of your ID with the ballot. Though claims of voter fraud are widespread, research shows it is exceedingly rare.