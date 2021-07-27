2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest

A still image taken from an officer’s body camera footage and included in the affidavit allegedly shows Haubert choking the man. On the footage, Haubert told a sergeant after the arrest, “I was going to shoot him but I didn’t know if I had a round in it or not,” the documents state. Haubert also said blood on the man was from "pistol-whipping him.”

Aurora's troubled police department has been involved in several abuse-of-force incidents in recent years. The most egregious was the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being confronted by police responding to a citizen’s call about a “suspicious” person in their neighborhood.

Wilson became the first female to permanently lead the Aurora Police Department when she got the job in August 2020. At the time, the department was looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year since the death of McClain, whom officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold.

Wilson, who is white, has 23 years of experience with the Police Department in Colorado’s third-largest city, a diverse community east of Denver. She got the job over three other nationwide finalists — all Black men.