 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 Chicago officers wounded in shooting, suspect caught

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city's west side and the suspected gunman was captured nearby, authorities said.

The officers were shot in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the officers “were ambushed” by the gunman, who fled following the shooting but was quickly caught by other officers nearby.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the head, and both were recovering, Brown said.

The officers didn't fire any shots, Brown said, and a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The investigation into the shooting was in the early stages, Brown said, and more information would be released later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News