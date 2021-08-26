2 California families who were stuck in Afghanistan return

The two families who arrived in San Diego on Wednesday night have children from preschool age to high school. They were still shaken after their harrowing experience, Hashemi said.

“They are OK now,” he said. “They need to calm down and forget what they’ve seen.”

In all, the El Cajon families included 16 parents and two-dozen children, some of whom witnessed shootings and other violence in and around the Kabul airport in recent days, Hashemi said.

The families asked U.S. officials for help after being blocked by the throngs of Afghans at the airport desperately trying to escape after their government’s rapid collapse and the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The school district became aware of the problem after a relative of one of the families reached out to say their child would be late starting the school year, which began Aug. 17.

The families had each traveled on their own on different dates and were not part of an organized trip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan. It was unclear if that included all the El Cajon families. Some are U.S. citizens; others have U.S. residency.