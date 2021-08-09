2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one Chicago police officer dead and another seriously wounded, police and prosecutors announced on Monday.

Emonte Morgan is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

The brothers, both of whom are in their early 20s, are expected to appear in a Cook County bond court on Tuesday. They and a woman were in the car stopped by police on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when gunfire erupted.

Earlier Monday, federal prosecutors charged an Indiana man with purchasing and then illegal supplying the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting, the first in which an officer died from a gunshot in the line of duty in nearly three years.

Jamel Danzy, 29, is accused of buying the weapon from a license gun dealer in Hammond, Indiana, in March and then providing it to an Illinois resident who Danzy knew could neither buy nor possess guns because of a felony conviction.