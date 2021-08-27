2 arrested in fatal shooting of New Orleans officer in Texas

Patrons were cooperating with the gunmen, witnesses told police, until one of the suspects fired shots before they fled in a nearby vehicle. Police later identified Jackson and Jenkins as suspects. Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday and Jackson was arrested Thursday, police said.

Ogg said prosecutors were seeking no bond for Jackson and Jenkins. She said both men were free on bonds when the shooting happened.

At the time of the shootings, Jenkins was out on a bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Jackson was out on bond for an aggravated robbery, Ogg said.

Police said they are also looking for a third man who is considered a person of interest and is being sought for questioning.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was in Houston while vacationing with friends. Both Briscoe and Riculfy were members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and were taking the trip with club members, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.