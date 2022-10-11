 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets US record

  • 0

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.

"Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn't happen," Gienger said. "It's like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked."

It’s starting to get chilly, and pumpkin spice everything is back in stock everywhere. And that can mean only one thing, Fall is here, and it’s time to admire the color around us. Here are 10 of the best spots across the United States to see brilliant fall leaves. Acadia National Park, Maine Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tenn./N.C Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Yellowstone National Park Wyoming, Montano, Idaho White Mountains, New Hampshire Adirondacks, New York Green Mountains, Vermont Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania Berkshires, Massachusetts

Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

"You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things," he said.

People are also reading…

Gienger, who also won the same contest in Northern California in 2020, broke a record set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for the heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News