1st trial in college admissions scandal gets underway

“I love it,” Abdelaziz responded.

Singer, who has pleaded guilty but hasn't been sentenced yet, was long expected to be the government's star witness. But prosecutors have said they won’t call the admissions consultant to the stand. Defense attorneys suggested they will seize on that decision to try to sow doubt in the government's case.

“The case revolves around Rick Singer, the whole investigation, it's why we’re here. And now in opening statement, the government says ‘neverminded we’re not calling him.’ Think about that when you eventually deliberate,” Kelly told jurors.

Defense attorneys described Singer as a skilled con man who mixed truth with lies and manipulated the parents to line his own pockets. Wilson's attorney, Michael Kendall, said Wilson's son actually was a star water polo player and that Singer told Wilson a donation could give a boost to students like his son who were qualified to get in.

“Before and after he started working for the government, Mr. Singer repeatedly told John that the side door was perfectly legitimate and exactly what the schools wanted," Kendall said.