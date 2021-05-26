1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in Washington

Guests mingle at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first full-service sportsbook at a major four North American pro sports venue in the United States opens its doors.
Screens display the William Hill Sportsbook logo at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first full-service sportsbook at a major four North American pro sports venue in the United States opens its doors.
From left, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming Co-President Eric Hession, CEO of Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer President Jim Van Stone, Founder & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals Ted Leonsis, and chef Nicholas Stefanelli participate in a ribbon cutting for the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The William Hill Sportsbook is the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility.
Ted Leonsis, Founder & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals speaks to reporters at a ribbon cutting for the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The William Hill Sportsbook is the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility.
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Capitals.
Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing to leave the building. That possibility exists when the Capitals return to the ice this fall if the NHL adjusts its policies.
The New Jersey Devils opened a betting “lounge” inside Prudential Center in Newark in October 2018, but it's only able to show odds with bettors able to place wagers on a mobile application. State restrictions there limit in-person wagers to casinos or racetracks.
Caesars CEO Tom Reeg called it a groundbreaking moment for sports betting. Caesars bought William Hill in April.
“This is the first integrated sports book in a physical stadium in the country, so this is the new paradigm,” Reeg said. “This is where (sports betting is) going.”
Ted Leonsis, who owns the Capitals, Wizards and the arena, hopes to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of legalized sports betting in the U.S. and continue chipping away at the stigma of gambling.