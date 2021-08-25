1st group of Afghan evacuees arrives in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The first group of Afghan refugees to be airlifted to New Jersey arrived overnight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

More are expected to continue arriving in “the coming days,” according to Senior Airman Ariel Owings.

The number of refugees that will be housed in New Jersey and for how long isn't clear, but on Tuesday, military officials proposed setting up enough shelter for up to 9,500 Afghan nationals for up to a year.

Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week that the arrival of a significant number of Afghans was imminent. Afghan evacuees are being housed at four military bases in the United States.

In addition to New Jersey's joint base, they're heading to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

“Task Force McGuire-Dix continues to build capacity here as U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense work to build additional capacity at Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy, and potentially other military locations, as required," Owings said.