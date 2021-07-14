1st elected Alabama Black Republican: GOP 'open to everyone'

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said Paschal is “a man of exceptional character” whose message resonated with Shelby County residents.

"It is something we've been working on for a long time, breaking that stereotype that liberals have put out there that there are no conservative minorities. That is not true. We are super excited about Kenneth’s election and believe it is just the beginning,” Wahl said.

The political parties in the Alabama Legislature are almost entirely divided along racial lines. Paschal will be the only Black Republican. The Alabama Senate and House each have one white Democratic member.

The GOP-controlled Legislature in 2017 had to redraw legislative maps under court order to fix racial gerrymandering in 12 districts. The ruling came after Black lawmakers filed a lawsuit challenging the maps as “stacking and packing” Black voters into designated districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more likely to elect conservative Republicans.

Paschal told The Associated Press that after leaving the military, he thought about where he fit politically and said that is with the Republican Party because he is conservative.

On the campaign trail, he said some people wrongly presumed he was a Democrat.

“We have put people in the box based on your skin color. ... Hopefully, we can change that," he said.

