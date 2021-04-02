1948 Olympic swimmer, masters multiple record holder, dies

Clara Lamore Walker, who swam for the U.S. at the 1948 Olympic Games in London, won three national championships, and later in life set hundreds of national and world swimming records in several masters age groups, has died.

Walker died Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, according to her great-niece, Alyssa Kent. She was 94.

She participated in the 200-meter breaststroke in the Olympics when she was 22 years old, but swore after her last heat that she was giving up competitive swimming for good, according to her biography on the International Swimming Hall of Fame website.

She started a job with the telephone company, joined a cloistered religious order, became one of the first women to graduate from Providence College, worked as an English teacher and guidance counselor in the Cranston schools, and got married.

She didn't start swimming again until she was 54, after her doctor recommended it to relieve back pain.

She set a national record in the 50-yard breaststroke in the 50-54 age group in her first meet, which inspired her to start training again.

In total, she set 184 world records and 468 national records as a masters swimmer, according to the website.