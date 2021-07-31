19 bodies reburied amid protests in search for Tulsa victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were reburied during a closed ceremony, despite objections from protesters outside the cemetery.

“This is totally disgusting and disrespectful that those are our family members and we're outside the gate instead of inside that gate where they are,” Celi Butler Davis, who said she is a descendant of a massacre victim, told KTUL-TV.

Others protesting Friday's reburial called for a criminal investigation.

“The found remains — a skull with a bullet hole — that seems like you're just beginning to get somewhere" in investigating the deaths, state Rep. Regina Goodwin told KJRH-TV.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield has said a bullet was found with one set of remains that had trauma to the body, including to the head.

Stubblefield said none of the remains have been confirmed as massacre victims, although forensic and DNA evidence has been collected.