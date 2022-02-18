 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

19 Austin police officers indicted over protests, sources say; Kim Potter sentencing; trucker protests

  • 0

Today is Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Racial Injustice Protests-Texas

FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber bullet under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas while protesting the death of George Floyd. 

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly. Austin Police Association President Ken Cassidy confirmed 19 officers are facing charges but did not have details.

People are also reading…

It ranks among the most indictments on a single police department in the U.S. over tactics used by officers during the widespread protests — methods that led to the resignation or ouster of several police chiefs across the country.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Daunte Wright-Officer Trial

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read Dec.,23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. 

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter.

Kim Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She'll be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first-degree murder, which carries a presumptive penalty of just over seven years in prison.

Prosecutors have said the presumptive sentence is proper, while the defense is asking for a lesser sentence, including one of probation only.

***

MORNING LISTEN

In Episode 32 of "The Ethical Life" podcast, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent protests by truckers in Canada and when and whether it’s OK to disrupt people’s everyday lives to get your voice heard. Plus, discussions on Biden's Supreme Court pledge and book banning.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 18

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests
National
AP

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests

  • By ACACIA CORONADO, PAUL WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
National
AP

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

  • By AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter.

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

  • By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown, sending President Joe Biden a measure designed to give bipartisan bargainers more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies until fall.

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

  • By ROB GILLIES, WILSON RING and ROBERT BUMSTED - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Russia to stage nuclear drills with Ukraine tensions high
National Politics
AP

Russia to stage nuclear drills with Ukraine tensions high

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid soaring East-West tensions, after unusually dire U.S. warnings that Moscow could order an invasion of Ukraine any day.

California adopts nation's 1st 'endemic' virus policy
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

California adopts nation's 1st 'endemic' virus policy

  • By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics
Olympics
AP

Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

  • By JAMES ELLINGWORTH - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers.

Threat to MLB openers increases, talks end after 15 minutes

Threat to MLB openers increases, talks end after 15 minutes

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s l…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Country-Club-Fire

A fire burns at the main building at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Firefighters battled a blaze at a more than century-old country club Thursday in suburban Detroit that's hosted several major golf tournaments and is one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 18

Today in history: Feb. 18

A star-studded funeral service was held for pop singer Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, a week after her deat…

Today in sports history: Feb. 18

Today in sports history: Feb. 18

In 2001, Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, is killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as h…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News