 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old going to space with Jeff Bezos after $28 million mystery bidder bails
0 comments
spotlight AP

18-year-old going to space with Jeff Bezos after $28 million mystery bidder bails

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2020 high school graduate is just days away from becoming the youngest astronaut. Oliver Daemen is his name.On July 20th he'll join Jeff Bezos on the Blue Origin's New Shepard mission. Oliver was originally set to be on the second flight. An auction winner paid $28 million for a ticket but a scheduling conflict forced them to drop out. Oliver says this is a dream come true. Blue Origin described Oliver as its "first paying customer." No official word on how much his ticket cost.He'll join the Amazon founder, Bezo's brother Mark and Wally Funk on July 20th. Funk, a lifelong pilot, is set to become the oldest person in space at 82 years old.

The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday.

Blue Origin said in a press release that the person, who asked to remain anonymous for the time being, had to bow out because of "scheduling conflicts." The winner will instead take a spot on a future mission. Flying in their place — alongside Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the "Mercury 13" women — will be an 18-year old recent high school graduate named Oliver Daemen.

The flight is slated for July 20.

Blue Origin Bezos

This undated photo provided by his family in July 2021 shows Oliver Daemen. The 18-year-old from the Netherlands is about to become the youngest person in space. 

Daemen "was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight. We moved him up when this seat on the first flight became available," a Blue Origin spokesperson told CNN Business. "We're not disclosing how much he paid." A source familiar with the matter said Daemen's spot was purchased for him by his father, Joes Daemen, who is the founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, an investment firm based in the Netherlands.

Daemen, who plans to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands this fall, will become the youngest person ever to fly to space, while Funk will become the oldest.

This trip will mark the first ever crewed flight of Blue Origin's suborbital space tourism rocket, called New Shepard, and the company used that fact as a selling point leading up to a livestreamed bidding war last month.

Blue Origin Bezos

This 2021 photo provided by his family shows Oliver Daemen in an airplane cockpit. 

The $28 million bid was far higher than most had anticipated the auction would fetch. Blue Origin donated the money to its nonprofit group, Club for the Future, which is focused on encouraging science and tech education among children. Club for the Future in turn donated $19 million of that money to a variety of space-focused nonprofits, including the Brooke Owens Fellowship, which is a women-in-tech scholarship fund, and the famed but financially struggling Space Camp in Alabama.

Blue Origin has spent the better part of the last decade running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights that have been fully automated and, thus far, carried no humans. The company announced last month that it was finally ready to begin scheduling flights for passengers and that Bezos, the Amazon billionaire who founded Blue Origin in 2000, would be on the first-ever mission.

According to the company's website, there are a few limitations on who can take a New Shepard flight: Everyone must be 18 years or older, be in good enough physical shape to climb seven flights of stairs in a minute and a half, be between 5'0" and 6'4" in height and between 110 pounds and 223 pounds in weight. Passengers must also be able to fasten and unfasten their seat harness in less than 15 seconds, spend up to an hour and a half strapped into the capsule with the hatch closed, and withstand up to 5.5G in force during descent.

***

PHOTO GALLERY

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News