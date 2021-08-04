$150M worth of fentanyl seized during Wyoming traffic stop

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers found 24 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week in Laramie County.

The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers found the fentanyl on July 27 after stopping a 2021 Hyundai Kona for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. The driver gave troopers inconsistent and implausible travel plans, arousing their suspicions, the highway patrol reported.

That prompted troopers to use a police dog, which alerted to an odor. That prompted a search of the vehicle, which turned up the fentanyl.

Troopers arrested the driver, Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, and booked him on suspicion of felony transportation, distribution and possession of narcotic drugs, according to the highway patrol.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid normally used to treat severe pain, often in cancer patients, according to the CDC. Abuse of the drug, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become more common during the opioid crisis.