$150M worth of fentanyl seized during Wyoming traffic stop

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers found 24 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week in Laramie County.
The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers found the fentanyl on July 27 after stopping a 2021 Hyundai Kona for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. The driver gave troopers inconsistent and implausible travel plans, arousing their suspicions, the highway patrol reported.
That prompted troopers to use a police dog, which alerted to an odor. That prompted a search of the vehicle, which turned up the fentanyl.
Troopers arrested the driver, Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, and booked him on suspicion of felony transportation, distribution and possession of narcotic drugs, according to the highway patrol.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid normally used to treat severe pain, often in cancer patients, according to the CDC. Abuse of the drug, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become more common during the opioid crisis.
Overdose deaths from fentanyl, the CDC reported, were nearly 12 times higher in 2019 than in 2013. And in a record year for overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2020, fentanyl was involved in more than 60% of them, the Associated Press reported.
Fentanyl has a heroin-like high and is sometimes mixed with heroin for a more euphoric effect.
The highway patrol says the fentanyl seized in the traffic stop was being stored in a controlled environment pending laboratory testing because of health and safety concerns.
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.2 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Powder, crystal
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.38 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: III
Common forms: Pill
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.45 percent
Drug category: Sedative
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.54 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.6 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 1.5 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Tablet, capsule, liquid
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.05 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: II
Common forms: Capsule, liquid, tablet