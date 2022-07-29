 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Appalachia

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

"We've still got a lot of searching to do," said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Kentucky's hard-hit Perry County. "We still have missing people."

Keep scrolling for a collection of photos from the flooding

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows, swamping homes and businesses, leaving vehicles in useless piles and crunching runaway equipment and debris against bridges. Mudslides on steep slopes left many people marooned and without power, making rescues more difficult.

Gov. Andy Beshear told the AP before touring the disaster area that the 15 dead in Kentucky includes children, "but I expect that number to more than double, probably even throughout today."

Emergency crews made close to 50 air rescues and hundreds of water rescues on Thursday, and more still needed help on Friday, the governor said. "This is not only an ongoing disaster but an ongoing search and rescue. The water is not going to crest in some areas until tomorrow."

Determining the number of people unaccounted for is "tough" with cell service and electricity out across the disaster area, he said: "This is so widespread, it's a challenge on even local officials to put that number together."

More than 200 people have sought shelter, Beshear said. He deployed National Guard soldiers to the hardest-hit areas. Three parks set up shelters, and with property damage so extensive, the governor opened an online portal for donations to the victims.

"I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time," Beshear said Thursday.

While floodwaters receded in places after peaking Thursday, the National Weather Service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remained possible through Friday evening across the mountains of eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and southern West Virginia, where thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some spots by Thursday, and 1 to 3 more inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) could fall, the weather service said.

"Places where there were mobile homes and houses, there's nothing there now ... It's unbelievable to see," Stacy said after an initial damage assessment on Thursday. "You get 8 inches of rain in three hours, it's just not anything that we have ever seen -- ever, here."

***

