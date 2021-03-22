14th juror seated for ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses pre-trial motions, prior to continuing jury selection, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
A judge has denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, and has limited evidence involving Floyd's 2019 arrest.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 14th juror was seated Monday for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, nearly completing the panel ahead of opening statements next week.
The newest juror is a social worker in her 20s who said she has talked with friends about police reform and that she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” But she also described police and their jobs as important, and said she is “always looking at every side of things.”
Three other potential jurors were dismissed earlier in the day.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Friday that he wanted to select 15 jurors, with 12 to deliberate and three alternates who will deliberate only if needed. But the court also said up to 16 could be chosen.
Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.
On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined a defense request to delay or move Chauvin's trial over concerns that a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family had tainted the jury pool.