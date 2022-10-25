14 days to go: Fetterman, Oz debate today; Biden's closing argument; Obama endorses; NY race tightens

There are
14 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY
President Joe Biden greets people after speaking during a visit to the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party.
“If we get people out to vote, we win,” Biden said to scores of Democratic organizers who cheered and chanted as he entered the room for what he called his “closing argument.” Campaign workers around the country tuned in via livestream for the pep talk, delivered 15 days from Election Day.
The speech was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between Democrats and Republicans, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.
With just over two weeks until Election Day, the candidates for governor of New York, Hochul and Zeldin, talked the increase in crime. CeFaan Kim has the story.
SENATE IN FOCUS: NORTH CAROLINA
Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad. Democrats are targeting the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests between Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Budd is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.
Real Clear Politics polling average: Budd (R) 47%, Beasley (D) 43.3%
A look at control of Congress. What will happen if Republicans win a majority in either chamber — and if they don't.
Photos: The latest scenes from the 2022 campaign trail
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sisolak, the incumbent, is running against Republican challenger Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Governor of Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Republican Sarah Palin, a candidate for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House, answers a question during a forum, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin faces U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat; Libertarian Chris Bye, and Republican Nick Begich in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Mark Thiessen
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican seeking re-election, answers a question during a candidate forum, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. She faces Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Mark Thiessen
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, thanks supporters following a discussion with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at Stolen Sun Craft Brewing Company in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Supporters of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, take photos with his campaign bus in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
A campaign sign reads "Phillies Fans for Fetterman" during a discussion event in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Lily Glazer, 7, decorates her face with Shapiro-Davis stickers during a "Rally to Defend Choice with Attorney General Josh Shapiro," Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Supporters gather at City Hall for a "Rally to Defend Choice with Attorney General Josh Shapiro," Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a rally, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, claps along to music during a political event at a Mexican restaurant, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Masto is running against Republican candidate Adam Laxalt. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle spar during their debate held by KQED Public Television in San Francisco, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)
Rich Pedroncelli
A voting sign stands during the first day of early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 24 2022, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Delcia Lopez
Sen. Marco Rubio reacts to a speaker on the first day of voting in Miami, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald via AP)
Sydney Walsh
Susan Fischer, a supporter of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, carries a sign outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of a debate between DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Caps hang on lines as supporters of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sell merchandise outside the Sunrise Theatre to raise funds for the St. Lucie County Republican Party ahead of a debate between DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis stand outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of their debate, in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis stand outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of a televised debate between Crist and DeSantis in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, shakes hands with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist at the start of their televised debate, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, shakes hands with Chelsea Grimes, right, fiancee of former Gov. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., second from right, while Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, left, shakes hands with Crist at a gubernatorial debate at the Sunrise Theatre, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)
Crystal Vander Weit
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures alongside his wife Casey following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)
Crystal Vander Weit
