13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia; Ian strengthens into hurricane; NFL Week 3 recap

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will spend Monday and Tuesday with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public, and as of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days.