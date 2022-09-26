13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia; Ian strengthens into hurricane; NFL Week 3 recap

Today is Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.
A gunman on Monday morning killed 13 people and wounded 21 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in statement that seven children were among those killed in the shooting in the school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. The wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said. Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still-unidentified gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and the area around it has been fenced off, the official said. No details about the gunman's motives have been released.
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian is forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane late Monday.
Officials are fanning out across Puerto Rico to gauge the damage inflicted by Hurricane Fiona. People are returning to homes now empty because flooding has destroyed belongings. And they fret about how they will rebuild their lives after a devastating hurricane for the second time in five years. Fiona hit a week ago and about 45% of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark,. About 20% of water customers have no service. Gas stations, grocery stores and other businesses have temporarily shut down due to lack of fuel for generators.
Near-final results show a party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, has swept Italy’s national elections. The victory looks set to deliver the first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to become Italy’s premier. The country's lurch to the far right immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. Europe’s right-wing party leaders immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels. Near-final results showed Meloni’s center-right coalition netting some 44% of the parliamentary vote. Turnout was a historic low 64%.
An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa has sparked a massive fire and explosion, hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The airstrike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days. This one hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it struck. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said Monday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will spend Monday and Tuesday with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public, and as of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days.
Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football. The NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have a multiyear pact with the league to pick halftime show performers. They confirmed that Rihanna will headline this season's Super Bowl. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi sponsoring the event, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball's youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It's Cleveland's first division title since 2018 and it came in the team's first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.
The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It still showed plenty of fight. It just doesn't have a cup to show for it. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.
Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas. His win comes a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. No contender won any of the first three races of the playoffs, a first in any round in this postseason format. The trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night. There were a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes.
