13 days left: Nevada county begins hand-counting ballots; Biden's efforts to crack down on 'junk fees'

Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes. Green is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan.