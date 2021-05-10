12-year-old Brooklyn boy dies days after assaults by bullies, family says

To the bullies at his Brooklyn school, little Romy Vilsaint’s life wasn’t worth $1.

Relatives of the 12-year-student, who collapsed and died after alleged two assaults by Public School 361 classmates in as many days, were still without answers this weekend in the tragic and shocking death. Family members said the boy was beaten by fellow students after school on Wednesday, and then punched hard in the head again on Thursday.

The boy’s devastated dad, Romain Vilsaint, already lost one son to a motorcycle crash in Haiti three years ago — the same year his younger boy started at the Brooklyn public school. The family said Saturday they had yet to hear from anybody at P.S. 361 about the tragedy.

Family members said the second assault was done to collect a $1 dare, with the boy staying home sick Friday before going into cardiac arrest. The Medical Examiner’s office had yet to determine the boy’s “cause and manner of death,” although there was no sign of trauma to the head or body.

Police continued their investigation into the devastating death, while the Board of Education intends to bring in an outside group to conduct a probe.

Family members said the boy never spoke of any problems at the school, either scholastically or with other kids.