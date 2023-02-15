DENVER — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.
The tractor’s manufacturer doesn’t allow Wood to make certain fixes himself, and last spring his fertilizing operations were stalled for three days before the servicer arrived to add a few lines of missing computer code for $950.
“That’s where they have us over the barrel, it’s more like we are renting it than buying it,” said Wood, who spent $300,000 on the used tractor.
A combine harvests grain in July 2022 on Danny Wood's farm in northeastern Colorado.
Danny Wood
Wood’s plight, echoed by farmers across the country, has pushed lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states to introduce bills that would force manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs — thereby avoiding steep labor costs and delays that imperil profits.
“The manufacturers and the dealers have a monopoly on that repair market because it’s lucrative,” said Rep. Brianna Titone, a Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors. “(Farmers) just want to get their machine going again.”
In Colorado, the legislation is largely being pushed by Democrats while their Republican colleagues find themselves stuck in a tough spot: torn between right-leaning farming constituents and manufacturing businesses.
The manufacturers argue that changing the current practice with this type of legislation would force companies to expose trade secrets. They also say it would make it easier for farmers to tinker with the software and illegally crank up the horsepower and bypass the emissions controller — risking operators’ safety and the environment.
Similar arguments around intellectual property have been leveled against the broader campaign called “right to repair,” which has picked up steam across the country — crusading for the right to fix everything from iPhones to hospital ventilators during the pandemic.
In 2011, Congress passed a law ensuring that car owners and independent mechanics — not just authorized dealerships — had access to the necessary tools and information to fix problems.
Ten years later, the Federal Trade Commission pledged to beef up its right to repair enforcement at the direction of President Joe Biden. And just last year, Titone sponsored and passed Colorado’s first right to repair law, empowering people who use wheelchairs with the tools and information to fix them.
For the right to repair farm equipment — from thin tractors used between grape vines to behemoth combines for harvesting grain that can cost over half a million dollars — Colorado is joined by 10 states including Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Vermont.
Farmer Nathan Weathers configures a high-power, high-tech quad-track tractor on June 30, 2008, near his farm in Yuma, Colo. Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduced bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs.
Brian Brainerd, Denver Post
Many of the bills are finding bipartisan support, said Nathan Proctor, who leads Public Interest Research Group’s national right to repair campaign. But in Colorado’s House committee on agriculture, Democrats pushed the bill forward in a 9-4 vote along party lines, with Republicans in opposition even though the bill’s second sponsor is Republican Rep. Ron Weinberg.
“That’s really surprising, and that upset me,” said Wood, who says he votes Republican.
Wood’s tractor, which flies an American flag reading “Farmers First,” isn’t his only machine to break down. His grain harvesting combine was dropping into idle, but the servicer took five days to arrive on Wood’s farm — a setback that could mean a hail storm decimates a wheat field or the soil temperature moves beyond the Goldilocks zone for planting.
“Our crop is ready to harvest and we can’t wait five days, but there was nothing else to do,” said Wood. “When it’s broke down you just sit there and wait and that’s not acceptable. You can be losing $85,000 a day.”
Rep. Richard Holtorf, the Republican who represents Wood’s district and is a farmer himself, said he’s being pulled between his constituents and the dealerships in his district covering the largely rural northeast corner of the state. He voted against the measure because he believes it will financially impact local dealerships in rural areas and could jeopardize trade secrets.
“I do sympathize with my farmers,” said Holtorf, but he added, “I don’t think it’s the role of government to be forcing the sale of their intellectual property.”
This January, the Farm Bureau and the farm equipment manufacturer John Deere did sign a memorandum of understanding — a right to repair agreement made in the free market and without government intervention. The agreement stipulates that John Deere will share some parts, diagnostic and repair codes, and manuals to allow farmers to do their own fixes.
The Colorado bill’s detractors laud that agreement as a strong middle ground while Titone said it wasn’t enough, evidenced by six of Colorado’s biggest farmworker associations that support the bill.
“Farmers are saying no,” Proctor said. “We want the real thing.”
Most valuable agricultural products from every state
Most valuable agricultural products from every state
Many Americans are likely familiar with the
U.S. Census of Population and Housing, the national count that helps update legislative districts and designate federal funding. But there are other censuses equally as important.
The U.S. government also creates a census of agricultural commodities produced in all 50 states. Since soybeans and cattle cannot fill out forms, the survey is filled out by
farmers and ranchers producing any crop or livestock expected to earn at least $1,000 annually. This agriculture census provides a glimpse at the total value of agricultural products sold (the sum of all agricultural commodities sold), top agricultural commodities sold (total amount sold of crops, aquaculture, and animals grouped by type), and the most valuable crops produced (the total amount of each crop produced, not necessarily sold).
Stacker presents this list of states in alphabetical order, with each entry’s national ranking. We used data from the 2017 state agricultural overview reports, commodity values from 2012, and crop values from survey data updated as of Jan. 3, 2019. See how your state ranks as an agricultural powerhouse, and which products are providing the biggest boost to your local economy.
Pixabay
Alabama
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.6 billion (#25 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($3.6 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($435.5 million), cattle and calves ($429.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($265.9 million), hay and haylage ($208.6 million), corn ($157.0 million)
bobbycrim // Pixabay
Alaska
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $58.9 million (#50 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: aquaculture ($29.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($13.0 million), cattle and calves ($1.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($9.0 million), potatoes ($2.7 million), barley ($1.3 million)
L T Hunter // Wikimedia Commons
Arizona
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.7 billion (#32 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($764.1 million), milk from cows ($763.0 million), cattle and calves ($700.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: lettuce ($566.8 million), hay and haylage ($423.2 million), spinach ($119.4 million)
Jeff Vanuga // Wikimedia Commons
Arkansas
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.8 billion (#14 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($4.2 billion), poultry and eggs ($4.0 billion), cattle and calves ($766.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($1.7 billion), rice ($950.4 million), corn ($381.1 million)
Andy Pernick // Wikimedia Commons
California
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $42.6 billion (#1 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($17.6 billion), milk from cows ($6.9 billion), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($6.3 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: grapes ($5.8 billion), almonds ($5.6 billion), strawberries ($3.1 billion)
Pacific Southwest Region USFWS // Wikimedia Commons
Colorado
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.8 billion (#20 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($4.3 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.5 billion), milk from cows ($559.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($701.1 million), corn ($622.8 million), wheat ($328.5 million)
Gary Krame // Wikimedia Commons
Connecticut
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $550.6 million (#46 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($252.9 million), milk from cows ($69.8 million), poultry and eggs ($48.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: apples ($19.9 million), hay ($15.7 million), maple syrup ($1.2 million)
Scott Bauer // Wikimedia Commons
Delaware
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.3 billion (#39 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($811.3 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($345.3 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($61.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($127.7 million), soybeans ($74.1 million), wheat ($22.9 million)
Michele Dorsey Walfred // Flickr
Florida
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.7 billion (#21 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($1.8 billion), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($1.7 billion), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($1.3 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: oranges ($1.0 billion), strawberries ($336.9 million), tomatoes ($262.0 million)
Scott Bauer // Wikimedia Commons
Georgia
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.3 billion (#15 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($4.8 billion), cotton and cottonseed ($1.0 billion), other crops and hay ($1.0 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($794.9 million), peanuts ($780.5 million), pecans ($256.8 million)
paulbr75 // Pixabay
Idaho
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.8 billion (#19 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.3 billion), cattle and calves ($1.8 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: potatoes ($975.0 million), hay and haylage ($787.7 million), wheat ($415.7 million)
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
Illinois
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $17.2 billion (#7 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($13.6 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.5 billion), cattle and calves ($984.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($7.4 billion), soybeans ($5.9 billion), hay and haylage ($219.8 million)
Illinois Farm Bureau // Wikimedia Commons
Indiana
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.2 billion (#10 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($7.2 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.3 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.2 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($3.2 billion), soybeans ($3.1 billion), hay and haylage ($259.5 million)
USDA // Flickr
Iowa
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $30.8 billion (#2 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($17.1 billion), hogs and pigs ($6.8 billion), cattle and calves ($4.5 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($8.5 billion), soybeans ($5.2 billion), hay and haylage ($393.1 million)
Pixabay
Kansas
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $18.5 billion (#6 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($10.2 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($6.5 billion), hogs and pigs ($697.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($2.2 billion), soybeans ($1.7 billion), wheat ($1.3 billion)
Jeff Vanuga // Wikimedia Commons
Kentucky
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.1 billion (#27 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.7 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.1 billion), cattle and calves ($1.0 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($992.2 million), corn ($770.9 million), hay ($615.3 million)
Rwmcfa1 // Wikimedia Commons
Louisiana
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.8 billion (#30 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion), other crops and hay ($635.3 million), poultry and eggs ($574.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($654.8 million), corn ($333.6 million), rice ($312.7 million)
faungg's photos // Flickr
Maine
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $763.1 million (#44 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($207.3 million), milk from cows ($126.6 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($114.7 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: potatoes ($155.0 million), hay ($38.5 million), maple syrup ($23.9 million)
Paul VanDerWerf // Flickr
Maryland
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $2.3 billion (#36 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($923.0 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($716.3 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($204.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($281.7 million), soybeans ($232.3 million), hay ($78.3 million)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
Massachusetts
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $492.2 million (#47 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($144.2 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($125.6 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($81.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: cranberries ($59.7 million), hay and haylage ($24.4 million), apples ($14.6 million)
John Alzapiedi // Wikimedia Commons
Michigan
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $8.7 billion (#18 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.6 billion), milk from cows ($1.5 billion), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($727.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($1.0 billion), soybeans ($897.2 million), hay and haylage ($441.3 million)
Lynn Betts //Wikimedia Commons
Minnesota
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $21.3 billion (#5 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($12.3 billion), hogs and pigs ($2.8 billion), milk from cows ($1.6 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($4.5 billion), soybeans ($3.5 billion), hay and haylage ($444.0 million)
Flip Schulke // Wikimedia Commons
Mississippi
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $6.4 billion (#24 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($2.7 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($2.3 billion), cotton and cottonseed ($367.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($1.1 billion), cotton ($465.0 million), corn ($344.9 million)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
Missouri
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.2 billion (#16 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.9 billion), cattle and calves ($2.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.7 billion), corn ($1.8 billion), hay and haylage ($577.8 million)
Sarah Minor // Wikimedia Commons
Montana
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $4.2 billion (#29 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion), cattle and calves ($1.8 billion), other crops and hay ($403.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($686.9 million), wheat ($674.2 million), barley ($125.3 million)
Mark Holloway // Flickr
Nebraska
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $23.1 billion (#4 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($10.7 billion), cattle and calves ($10.1 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.1 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($5.6 billion), soybeans ($3.0 billion), hay and haylage ($531.1 million)
Richard Hurd // Flickr
Nevada
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $764.1 million (#43 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: other crops and hay ($280.6 million), cattle and calves ($241.6 million), milk from cows ($125.6 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($195.4 million), wheat ($4.9 million), corn (n/a)
Kimberly Reinhart // Flickr
New Hampshire
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $190.9 million (#48 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($54.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($49.9 million), poultry and eggs ($13.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($9.5 million), maple syrup ($6.7 million), corn (n/a)
MarkBuckawicki // Flickr
New Jersey
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.0 billion (#40 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($405.2 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($191.7 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($145.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: blueberries ($83.8 million), peaches ($44.0 million), corn ($43.8 million)
istolethetv // Flickr
New Mexico
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $2.6 billion (#35 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($1.3 billion), cattle and calves ($630.8 million), other crops and hay ($206.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: pecans ($220.8 million), hay and haylage ($200.2 million), peppers ($44.6 million)
Gary Kramer // Wikimedia Commons
New York
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.4 billion (#26 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($855.9 million), cattle and calves ($449.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($919.3 million), apples ($343.1 million), corn ($300.6 million)
David Berkowitz // Wikimedia
North Carolina
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $12.6 billion (#8 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($4.8 billion), hogs and pigs ($2.9 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: tobacco ($723.6 million), soybeans ($638.8 million), corn ($501.0 million)
G123E123E123K123 // Wikimedia Commons
North Dakota
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.0 billion (#11 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($8.8 billion), cattle and calves ($1.1 billion), other crops and hay ($592.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.1 billion), wheat ($1.4 billion), corn ($1.3 billion)
Sam DeLong // Flickr
Ohio
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $10.1 billion (#13 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($5.8 billion), poultry and eggs ($946.6 million), milk from cows ($938.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.4 billion), corn ($2.0 billion), hay and haylage ($421.0 million)
Mark Spearman // Flickr
Oklahoma
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.1 billion (#23 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($3.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.3 billion), poultry and eggs ($961.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($498.4 million), wheat ($379.6 million), cotton ($362.3 million)
ulleo // Pixabay
Oregon
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $4.9 billion (#28 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($894.5 million), other crops and hay ($803.7 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($756.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($585.2 million), wheat ($238.7 million), pears ($176.6 million)
Pixabay
Pennsylvania
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.4 billion (#22 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.2 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($899.4 million), corn ($562.9 million), soybeans ($259.7 million)
Bob Nichols // Wikimedia Commons
Rhode Island
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $59.7 million (#49 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($32.8 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($9.3 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($4.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($1.8 million), corn (n/a)
Msphotos // Pixabay
South Carolina
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.0 billion (#34 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($1.5 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($499.6 million), cotton and cottonseed ($213.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($187.9 million), cotton ($151.2 million), soybeans ($137.8 million)
Barbar // Wikimedia Commons
South Dakota
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $10.2 billion (#12 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($5.8 billion), cattle and calves ($3.0 billion), hogs and pigs ($446.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($2.2 billion), soybeans ($2.1 billion), hay and haylage ($503.0 million)
USDA NRCS South Dakota // Wikimedia Commons
Tennessee
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.6 billion (#33 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.3 billion), cattle and calves ($735.5 million), poultry and eggs ($552.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($805.1 million), hay ($457.6 million), corn ($431.0 million)
Brian Stansberry
Texas
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $25.4 billion (#3 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($13.0 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($2.6 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($3.0 billion), hay and haylage ($1.2 billion), corn ($1.2 billion)
kevinflynn // Pixabay
Utah
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.8 billion (#37 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($364.2 million), milk from cows ($326.4 million), other crops and hay ($297.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($332.3 million), wheat ($29.0 million), corn ($12.8 million)
Barbara Whitney // Wikimedia Commons
Vermont
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $776.1 million (#42 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($504.9 million), other crops and hay ($88.3 million), cattle and calves ($61.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($152.0 million), maple syrup ($53.5 million), apples ($18.5 million)
liz west // Wikimedia Commons
Virginia
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.8 billion (#31 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($1.2 billion), cattle and calves ($708.0 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($633.7 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($347.0 million), soybeans ($241.4 million), corn ($180.9 million)
USDA // Flickr
Washington
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.1 billion (#17 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($2.9 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.5 billion), milk from cows ($1.1 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: apples ($2.4 billion), potatoes ($686.6 million), wheat ($680.3 million)
DJ Cane // Wikimedia Commons
West Virginia
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $806.8 million (#41 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($401.4 million), cattle and calves ($217.4 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($37.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($122.2 million), corn ($19.1 million), apples ($18.2 million)
MrsVal // Pixabay
Wisconsin
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.7 billion (#9 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($5.0 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.4 billion), cattle and calves ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($1.7 billion), soybeans ($940.4 million), hay and haylage ($816.2 million)
Ron Nichols // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.7 billion (#38 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($1.1 billion), other crops and hay ($257.6 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($169.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($330.1 million), corn ($31.7 million), barley ($30.2 million)
tmastro // Wikimedia Commons
Hawaii
- Total value of agricultural products sold: $661.3 million (#45 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($152.9 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($151.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($79.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: macadamias ($53.9 million), coffee ($43.8 million), papayas ($9.4 million)
Lukas // Wikimedia Commons
