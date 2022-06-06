 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert AP

10 US mass shootings over the weekend leave at least 12 dead and over 60 injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia Police Investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. 

Some of the victims were at a mall, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a high school graduation party.

At least a dozen people were killed and more than 60 injured in at least 10 mass shootings this weekend in the United States.

The bloodshed comes as the nation grieves a spate of killings this past month, including a massacre at an elementary school in Texas; a deadly assault at a medical facility in Oklahoma; a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York; and an attack on a Taiwanese church service in California.

America has recorded at least 246 mass shootings in 2022 -- far more than there have been days so far this year -- according to Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Here's where mass shootings took place across the country over the weekend:

-- In Philadelphia, at least two people were killed and 11 others hit by gunfire at a bustling entertainment district.

-- In Chattanooga, Tennessee, two people were killed and 14 were wounded at or near a nightclub.

-- In Summerton, South Carolina, one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded at a graduation party.

-- In Phoenix, one person was killed and eight others wounded at a strip mall. The slain victim was a 14-year-old girl, police said.

-- In Mesa, Arizona, two people were killed and two others were wounded.

-- In Socorro, Texas, five people were wounded.

-- In Omaha, Nebraska, one person was killed and three others were wounded

-- In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

-- In Macon, Georgia, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

-- In Saginaw, Michigan, three people were killed and two people were wounded.

***

Mass shooters have exploited gun laws and loopholes before their carnage. A look at how suspects in recent mass shootings obtained guns, based on police accounts, court documents and contemporaneous reporting:

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

