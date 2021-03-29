10 things the 'pandemic doctors' revealed in CNN report about their time fighting COVID-19

In a new CNN special report "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke to six leading US health officials about their experiences responding to the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

For the first time, free from the watchful eyes of the Trump White House, the top doctors — Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Robert Redfield — were ready to talk.

Here are 10 things they revealed.