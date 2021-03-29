 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 things the 'pandemic doctors' revealed in CNN report about their time fighting COVID-19
0 comments
spotlight AP

10 things the 'pandemic doctors' revealed in CNN report about their time fighting COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a new CNN special report "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke to six leading US health officials about their experiences responding to the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

For the first time, free from the watchful eyes of the Trump White House, the top doctors — Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Robert Redfield — were ready to talk.

Here are 10 things they revealed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News