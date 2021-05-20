10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

The bear simply knocked it to the side and the force of the blow knocked Minish to the ground.

"As he lunged up on top of me, I grabbed his lower jaw to pull him away," he said, saying that's how he got a puncture wound in his hand. "But he tossed me aside there, grabbed a quarter of my face."

"He took a small bite and then he took a second bite, and the second bite is the one that broke the bones … and crushed my right cheek basically," he said.

When the bear let go, Minish turned his face to the ground and put his hands over his head.

And then the bear just walked away.

He surmises the bear left because he no longer perceived Minish as a threat. The bear's exit — Alaska State Troopers said later they did not locate the bear — gave him time assess damage.

"I realized I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere," he said.

He called 911 on his cellphone. While he was talking to a dispatcher, he pulled off his surveyor's vest and his T-shirt and wrapped them around his head in an attempt to stop the bleeding.