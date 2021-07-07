10 more bodies recovered; emotional toll of collapse mounts

Rescuers still have not discovered any new “voids,” or pockets in the rubble that might have harbored survivors, Jadallah said.

No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.

Jadallah told families the work continues to be a search-and-rescue operation and has not yet transitioned to a recovery mission.

“We're not there yet,” he said.

Later, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky sighed when asked during the news conference if officials were giving families a false sense of hope.

“Obviously, it's very difficult,” he said. “We’ve been exhausting every effort, and that’s where we are right now, is exhausting every effort, and we'll go from there."

Levine Cava then stepped up to the microphones: “I just want to say that these families — they’ve been briefed twice a day. Every question has been answered. They’ve been supported to come to closure as soon as possible.”

Maggie Castro, a Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic, said the families are physically and emotionally exhausted.