1 killed, WSU football player hurt in shooting near campus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning.

Police in Pullman, Washington, later identified the injured victim as 22-year-old Brandon C. Gray, a wide receiver on the school's football team. The person who was killed was Liban A. Barre, 23, from Kent, Washington, police said. The Spokesman-Review reports Barre was not a student at WSU.

Police said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As police officers approached the party, they heard several gunshots and then found two men with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

The officers attempted life-saving measures on both men, but Barre died at a nearby hospital.

Gray, who is from Detroit, was taken by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital.