1 killed, 3 hurt in California driver's rampage

“There were tons of people here. They were getting out of their cars coming to help until the firearm came out. And that’s when people started to flee,” he said.

The woman, who had only minor injuries, managed to escape and was rescued by a private security guard who’d been following the attacker, authorities said.

The man then approached a nearby trailer home. A man got out of the trailer and struggled with the gunman for the weapon, which went off but nobody was hit, Grassmann said.

Another person then charged out of the trailer with a gun and shot the attacker in the upper body, Grassman said.

Several of the four victims were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

“I don’t think that any of these parties knew each other,” Grassman said. “We don’t have a motive, and it’s unclear to me whether the suspect was under the influence of anything.”

