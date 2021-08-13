1 dies in Albuquerque school shooting; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One student was killed and another was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour, police said.

The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The city is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, having already matched within the first eight months of the year the previous annual high of 80 homicides set in 2019.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder said during a new conference with police that it was a terrible day for the school district and for the whole community.

“I want to send out my thoughts and prayers to all of our students, all of our families that are impacted by this horrible event,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday that she was heartbroken and more work needs to be done to address gun violence in the state.

Albuquerque police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock described the shooting as an isolated incident between the two students, who were believed to be about 13 years old. He said a school resource officer ran toward the two boys after gunfire erupted and prevented any other violence.