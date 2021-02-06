1 dead, several injured in shooting at Chicago-area hotel

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting early Saturday during a large gathering at a suburban Chicago hotel left one man dead and several other people wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred during “some type of large get-together” among guests at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, according to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese. Investigators were still piecing together what happened, he said, but “it appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel” when “something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”

People were fleeing the hotel when officers arrived about 2:35 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor. Officers found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

James McGill Jr., 27, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.