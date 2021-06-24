1 dead in Miami-area condo collapse; rescue mission underway

"I've lived here my whole life and I've never seen anything like this happen," the mayor said.

Barry Cohen, a former vice mayor of Surfside who lives in the building, said he heard loud noises in the middle of the night.

"I heard an incredible bang, and I figured it was a lightning storm. I realized it didn't stop and kept on going for like 30 seconds," Cohen said. "I called out to my wife. I said, 'what's going on do you hear this?'"

Santo Mejil, 50, told the Miami Herald that his wife called him from the building, where she was working as an aide for an elderly woman.

"She said she heard a big explosion. It felt like an earthquake," Mejil told the newspaper. He said she later called him and said rescuers were bringing her down.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue was conducting search and rescue operations, and said in a tweet that more than 80 units were "on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments."

"We're on the scene so it's still very active," said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department. "What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed."