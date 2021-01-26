1 dead, at least 28 injured after tornado rips Alabama town

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) — A teenager huddling in his basement was killed and several of his family members were critically injured when a tornado blew a tree onto their home in Alabama and it collapsed on top of them, police said Tuesday. At least 28 other people were injured as the twister carved a 10-mile (16 kilometers) path of destruction north of Birmingham.

The tornado caused damage from Fultondale to Center Point, striking an area of Alabama that was severely harmed by a much larger tornado a decade ago.

Pieces of buildings, furniture, appliances and trees were strewn about and vehicles ended up in awkward positions, as if a child had flung his collection of Matchbox cars into the air. One car landed upside down against some tree branches on a large pile of debris.

In one neighborhood, it was difficult to tell where houses had stood in the tangled wreckage. Children's toys and clothing were scattered around a landscape where every visible structure was damaged or destroyed.

After hearing news reports of a tornado headed their way, Tim and Patti Herring ran to their bathroom. Moments later the tornado struck, ripping away the roof and two sides of their home while the couple huddled in the bathtub.