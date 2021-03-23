1 dead and resident, firefighter missing in care home fire

An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building in the Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.
Firefighters work in extinguishing hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and sending two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals, officials said. A third firefighter was missing.
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and leaving another resident and a firefighter missing, officials said. Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals.
Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. It had an estimated 100 to 125 residents, but authorities were working to determine the exact number, Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said.
One resident died after being taken to a hospital, Kear said. The person’s name was not immediately released.
“This was a devastating loss,” Kear said at a news briefing.
Rescuers searched through rubble for a firefighter who issued a mayday call while trying to rescue a resident, also still missing, from the third floor, Kear said. Other firefighters rushed to try to help their colleague, but the flames were too intense.
“The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it, and they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out,” he said at a later news conference.
Two other firefighters were taken to hospitals. One was released, while the other was expected to stay overnight for treatment for smoke inhalation, Kear said.