1 dead, 6 rescued, 12 still missing from capsized ship

“This was not a microburst -- just a broad straight-line wind event that swept over a huge area,” Phil Grigsby said.

He said the weather service's nearest official gauge, at Grand Isle, showed about 30 minutes of 75 mph (120 km/h) winds, followed by hours of winds over 50 mph (80 km/h).

The initial storm system was followed by a low-pressure system called a wake low, which amplified the winds and made them last longer, Grigsby said. “It was the strongest wake low I've seen in almost 18 years here,” he said.

Capt. Ronald Dufrene said his offshore trawler, Mister Jug, was among the shrimp boats that struggled to survive.

“People who have been fishing 30, 40 years — the first time they put their life jackets on was yesterday. ... I know three boats for sure said that,” Dufrene said.

He said the captain who was on board his boat told him seas rose 15 to 20 feet (5 to 6 meters) and the wind gauge was lost at 80 mph (129 km/h), but a crewman told him later that he saw the gauge at 95 mph, "then the wind laid the pole over.”

The 95-mph (153 km/h) report can’t be taken as official, Grigsby said. “We don’t know how well-calibrated their instrument is. But it’s not outside the realm of probability,” he said.