1 dead, 5 injured in wake of Texas cabinet plant shooting

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, that resulted in a manhunt and eventual capture of a male suspect who also shot a state trooper, authorities said.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. inside plant bays where employees make cabinets.

The gunman apparently acted alone using a handgun, but a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, Buske said. He said the suspect, who has not been identified, was gone by the time officers arrived.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the suspected shooter was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away from the cabinet plant.

A state trooper who was shot while pursuing the suspect was is in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

When Kent Moore Cabinets employees were interviewed, witnesses identified a suspect, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said before the suspect’s capture.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up, it was already over with,” James said.