1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff's office are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

