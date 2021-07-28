1 dead, 1 injured in Florida's 2-day lobster miniseason

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews were on hand to make sure everyone obeyed the rules. Starting early is a third-degree misdemeanor that could land violators in jail for up to 60 days and bring a fine of up to $500.

“We’re just checking to make sure everybody stays within the rules and regulations and does it right,” wildlife officer Joshua Stallings told the newspaper.

No arrests were made in the final hours of Tuesday night, the Herald reported.

In the Keys, the bag limit for spiny lobster is six per person, per boat, the Herald reported. For the rest of the state, with the exception of Biscayne National Park, the limit is 12 lobsters per person, per vessel.

Father and son team Steve and Reece Jahn of Plantation Key Colony reached their limit quickly.

“I think we got it in 30 minutes. We got lucky this year,” Steve Jahn said.

