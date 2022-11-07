 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 day left: 6 things to watch for Election Day, a glossary guide to voting terms, and more

There is 1 day until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Miami. 

6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here.

Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

Because of close contests and extended vote counting, it could take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.

Here's what we're watching on Election Day:

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

It's the final push before millions of Americans go to the polls to determine the balance of power in Washington.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Voting is in full swing, by mail-in and at early in-person sites. And ballots will be counted after the polls close despite efforts by those trying to spread doubt about the outcome of the 2020 election and these 2022 midterms. The Associated Press collects all the vote data and declares the winners. It also outlines how the voting process works.

