1 day left: 6 things to watch for Election Day, a glossary guide to voting terms, and more

There is 1 day until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here.

Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

Because of close contests and extended vote counting, it could take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.

Here's what we're watching on Election Day:

