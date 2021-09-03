1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's COVID mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men showed up to the campus with zip ties, threatening to make a “citizen's arrest” on the school principal over a COVID-19 quarantine, school officials said Friday.

Diane Vargo, principal of Mesquite Elementary School in Tucson, said the parent came to her office Thursday with his son in tow. The father was upset the child would have to isolate and miss a school field trip. She said two other men also “barged in.”

One was carrying “military, large, black zip ties and standing in my doorway.” Vargo said she tried to de-escalate the situation while explaining the school had to follow county health protocols.

“I felt violated that they were in my office claiming I was breaking the law and they were going to arrest me,” a visibly shaken Vargo said in a video statement released by the Vail Unified School District. “Two of the men weren't parents at our school, so I felt threatened.”

In a video posted on social media, Vargo can be heard calmly asking them to leave. One of them replies they aren't leaving because they're not going to let her control the situation.

The principal called Tucson police.