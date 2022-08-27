 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed: Here’s what happens if nobody claims it

  • 0

It is approaching a month since a lucky lottery player in Illinois scored one of the highest prizes in the history of the Mega Millions game, the $1.337 billion jackpot. However, the winner has yet to step forward to claim the fortune.

What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many, and Mega Millions has the answer. The game’s website explains that if the top prize is not claimed within the required time limit, which varies state by state, each state that participates in the game will received all the money it contributed to the unclaimed jackpot.

“Each state uses its unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. Contact the lottery where you play to find out how unclaimed prizes are used,” the website notes.

The period of time in which the winner must claim the prize varies by jurisdiction based on state rules, so the cutoff date for claiming the jackpot could range from 90 days to one year from the day of the winning draw, according to Mega Millions.

People are also reading…

Lottery Jackpot

A Mega Millions lottery ticket is handed to a customer in Palo Alto, Calif., on July 29, 2022.

In Illinois, where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, the lucky ticket-holder has a year from the date of the draw, which was July 29, to claim the jackpot. However, the winner only has 60 days to choose whether to receive the cash option or annual payments.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim,” explained Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. “I’m sure they’re going through a range of emotions.”

Mays has three key pieces of advice for the lucky winner on what to do next: Sign the back of the ticket and keep it somewhere safe, seek professional advice and call the Lottery Player Hotline at 1 (800) 252-1775 to set up a private appointment to claim the prize.

Illinois is also a state where lottery winners of prizes worth $250,000 or more can opt to remain anonymous, he pointed out.

“We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience,” Mays added.

The winner of the nearly $1.34 billion jackpot bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. The top prize was previously worth $1.28 billion, but it increased by tens of millions of dollars because of high sales. The cash option is worth $780.5 million.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Five '1-in-1000 year' floods have occurred five times across the U.S. this past month, droughts across China have uncovered historic temples and statues, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Eyewitness video shows the extent of severe flooding in Dallas
National

Eyewitness video shows the extent of severe flooding in Dallas

  • Updated
  • 0

The area has been absolutely hit with rain. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Declining river uncovers ancient statues in China
World

Declining river uncovers ancient statues in China

  • Updated
  • 0

Three Buddhist statues dating back to the Ming period were discovered as water levels sank in China.

Tree hugging world championship takes place in Arctic Finland
World

Tree hugging world championship takes place in Arctic Finland

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch people backflip, dance and scratch like bears in an effort to win the third annual Finnish Arctic Tree Hugging Championship in Levi, Kit…

These adorable bear cubs are having a blast playing in Alaska
National

These adorable bear cubs are having a blast playing in Alaska

  • Updated
  • 0

These bear cubs were caught playing in the street. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Dog rescued after surviving impossible 100 foot fall off a cliff
World

Dog rescued after surviving impossible 100 foot fall off a cliff

  • Updated
  • 0

Yogi is lucky to be alive. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Five historic floods in five weeks across the U.S.
National

Five historic floods in five weeks across the U.S.

  • Updated
  • 0

Researchers says our warming atmosphere is increasing the odds of more intense storms and damaging flash floods.

James Webb telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter
World

James Webb telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter

  • Updated
  • 0

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the planet Jupiter showing two tiny moons, faint rings and auroras at the no…

Historic temple revealed amidst drought in China
World

Historic temple revealed amidst drought in China

  • Updated
  • 0

The historic temple on Luoxingdun Island in China was revealed completely amidst record-high temperatures and drought conditions on Aug. 23. T…

Hilarious video shows seal breaking into New Zealand home
World

Hilarious video shows seal breaking into New Zealand home

  • Updated
  • 0

A curious seal broke into a quiet residential family home in New Zealand. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Archaeologists plan to fully restore ancient Mayan temples
World

Archaeologists plan to fully restore ancient Mayan temples

  • Updated
  • 0

At its height, it was one of the greatest human civilization to have ever existed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News