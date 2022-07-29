$1.1B Mega Millions drawing tonight; floods kill 8 in Appalachia; Xi-Biden talks; and more

Today is Friday, July 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Eastern Kentucky sees more rain following a multi-day flood threat across the central US as the Northwest continues to experience high temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, July 29
A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game. The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night's drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million. The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling. Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.
President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.
Russia's top diplomat says he’s open to a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner. Blinken said this week that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Speaking Friday on a visit to Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his ministry had received an official U.S. request for a call. He said he would be ready once he returns to Moscow and the timing of the call was being worked out. Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February, when baggage inspectors found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
Russian-backed separatists say a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region has hit a prison and killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. The attack could not be independently verified and officials in Ukraine have not yet commented on the Russian reports. Russia's Defense Ministry says the attack with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the prison of Olenivka, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, also injured 75 Ukrainian POWs and eight prison guards. The ministry spokesman described the attack as a "bloody provocation” aimed at discouraging Ukrainian soldiers from surrendering.
The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need "government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security
Officials say at least 134 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred nearly 30 square miles of trees and brush, with 42% containment on Thursday. Assessment teams are moving through remote communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills looking for more damage. At its height, 6,000 people were under evacuation orders although thousands have since returned home. Lower temperatures and increased humidity in recent days have helped crews slow the fire’s growth. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Triple-digit heat is being investigated as the cause of death for four people in Oregon as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest and the forecast show no sign of letting up. Portland could break a record for the length of the heat wave this week with near triple-digit temperatures predicted through Saturday. Authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers into the weekend. Portland's previous heat wave duration record is for six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state.
A bill up for a final vote in West Virginia’s Senate could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions after the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Senators are set to meet Friday afternoon for a third reading of the bill. The House of Delegates passed the bill that would mandate prison time for medical providers who perform abortions earlier. It allows exemptions for victims of rape and incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Jim Justice called a special session to “clarify and modernize” the state's abortion laws.
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago has been executed despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. was pronounced dead Thursday night after a lethal injection at an Alabama prison. He drew the death penalty for the 1994 shooting death of 26-year-old Faith Hall in Birmingham. Hall’s two daughters, who were 3 and 6 when their mother was killed, recently said they had forgiven James and unsuccessfully pleaded that he serve life in prison. But Alabama’s attorney general had urged Gov. Kay Ivey to let the execution proceed so justice could be served.
Authorities say at least five Haitian migrants have drowned and 68 others have been rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. The incident is the latest in a string of deadly voyages across the northern Caribbean carrying mostly Haitian migrants fleeing their country. Authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours after receiving a call from rangers with Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources who first spotted the migrants. U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived. All were Haitians.
Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension worth up to $72 million and $58 million guaranteed. Metcalf is the latest in a string of top pass catchers to get locked up with new deals this offseason. Metcalf was entering the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and getting him signed was a priority for the Seahawks this offseason. Metcalf had watched during the first two days of Seattle’s training camp while the details of the extension were finalized.
***
MORNING LISTEN
A new survey revealed that 90% of shoppers say the current economic conditions will impact their back-to-school budget this year.
Host Teri Barr spoke with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn how higher prices and lower supplies are impacting shoppers.
Kimberly also shares six creative tips to help you save on your school shopping budget.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
In 1996, Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds. See more sports moments from this date:
***