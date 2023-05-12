Here's a look at the top stories for Friday, May 12.
A look at the US-Mexico border as Title 42 expires
From the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to San Diego and Tijuana, many migrants gathered along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border questioned when or whether they would cross into the United States to seek asylum once pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 ended.
Some migrants who had traveled from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Central America feared it could be harder for them to stay on U.S. soil with the restrictions lifted.
Here are some of the stories from along the 1,950-mile international boundary:
Hodding Carter III
Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who as U.S. State Department spokesman informed Americans about the Iran hostage crisis and later won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. He was 88.
His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed that he died Thursday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he taught leadership and public policy.
Carter “never missed an opportunity to speak truth to power in North Carolina, in the south and around the globe,” wrote his department chair, Daniel P. Gitterman.
Idaho doomsday plot trial
An Idaho jury on Friday convicted Lori Vallow Daybell in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.
Vallow Daybell showed no expression as the verdict was read. Some in the courtroom gallery wiped tears from their eyes.
Prosecutors in the case described Vallow Daybell as a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, while the defense team said she was normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader.
The border between the U.S. and Mexico is relatively calm, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. Less than 24 hours after the rules known as Title 42 were lifted, migrants and government officials on Friday were still assessing the effect of the change and the new regulations adopted by President Joe Biden’s administration to stabilize the region. A Homeland Security official said the agency did not see any substantial increase in immigration on Friday morning.
A U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated New York City subway passenger was freed from custody hours after surrendering on a manslaughter charge. Daniel Penny appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. The 24-year-old did not enter a plea. Prosecutors said they are seeking a grand jury indictment. A judge authorized Penny’s release on bond following a brief arraignment. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not to leave New York without approval.
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has left a high court in Islamabad after it granted him broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases. Friday's ruling is a victory for the former prime minister in his standoff with the government that sparked days of rioting by his followers. The Islamabad High Court gave Khan protection from arrest for two weeks in connection to a graft charge and protection until Monday on other charges against him. The government, which had vowed to bring Khan into custody, said it would respect the ruling. Khan faces around 100 charges including fomenting violence and corruption.
Israeli airstrikes have killed a senior militant commander in the Gaza Strip amid the worst bout of fighting in months. Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, despite efforts to broker a cease-fire led by regional powers. The past few days of fighting have killed 33 Palestinians in Gaza and an elderly woman in central Israel. The Israeli military said its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad rocket launchers, while bursts of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip sent air raid sirens wailing around Israel and in Jerusalem. The cross-border exchanges have pitted Israel against Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that's largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders." The application process for cities to receive the tech hubs grants starts Friday.
Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
Chris Stapleton has won entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on a night where Lainey Wilson was a dominant force. Wilson won album of the year and was a frequent performer onstage, singing “Grease” and collecting an award moments later, still breathless. Leading nominee HARDY collected four trophies during Thursday's show. The show opened with Keith Urban performing “Texas Time.” The ACMs are being handed out at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. The easy banter between Garth Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Dolly Parton carried the show’s early moments. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime.
The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will soon reach its climax with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine, which won last year's competition. Twenty-six countries have made it to Saturday’s final at the Liverpool Arena. Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but otherwise is free to create its own staging. After all the acts have performed, viewers in participating nations can vote for their favorite song. National juries of music industry professionals also points to their favorites. The song with the most points wins — and getting the dreaded “nul points” is considered a national embarassment.
Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past Philadelphia to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7. Complete recap of Thursday's action.
Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi on a power play at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Roope Hintz had two goals and had an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and Dallas beat Seattle in Game 5 to move within a victory of the Western Conference finals. A complete recap of Thursday's action.