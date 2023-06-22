SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday at near-hurricane strength.

The storm was located about 45 miles east-northeast of Barbados on Thursday afternoon and was moving west at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, below the 74 mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane.

Airports, businesses, schools and offices were closing in St. Lucia, Dominica and Martinique as forecasters warned of torrential downpours, landslides and flooding.

“Protect your lives, property and livelihoods,” urged St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

Residents across the island filled up their cars with gasoline and stocked up on water and canned food, hoping the storm wouldn't cause too much damage.

“You always have to be ready,” Ben Marcellin, who manages a guesthouse, said in a phone interview. “You never know. It can become serious.”

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique, while a tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm was expected to start affecting islands in the eastern Caribbean late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Andre Joyeux, director of St. Lucia’s Meteorological Services, said Bret is expected to cut directly through the island.

“So we are hoping that persons take heed,” he said.

Up to 10 inches of rain forecast for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados, the hurricane center said. Waves of up to 13 feet also were forecast for Guadeloupe, according to local meteorologists.

Bret is expected to lose strength once it enters the eastern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to dissipate by the weekend.

The Caribbean is also closely watching a tropical depression that is trailing Bret and has a 90% chance of formation. Early forecasts expect it to become Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday and take a path northeast of the Caribbean through open waters.

If the depression strengthens into a storm, it would be the first time since record keeping began that two storms formed in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to meteorologist Philip Klotzbach at Colorado State University.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes #1. Make an emergency plan #2. Put together an emergency kit #3. Assess risk factors in your area #4. Stockpile sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and other useful supplies #5. Plan for your pets #6. Know your evacuation route #7. Back up your electronics #8. Fill bottles with clean drinking water #9. Keep your gas tank at least half full #10. Make sure your home insurance is up to date #11. Learn how to turn off your home's gas, water, and electricity #12. Clear out gutters and outdoor drains #13. Trim the trees near your home #14. Secure your doors and windows #15. Secure and reinforce your roof #16. Take photos of every corner of your home #17. Bring loose, lightweight objects inside #18. Secure any other objects you can't carry inside #19. Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting #20. Roll up large rugs #21. Fill up the bathtubs and sinks with water #22. Avoid using matches #23. Don't drink or cook with tap water #24. When it's safe, inspect your home #25. Report any losses as soon as possible #26. Prevent further damage to your property #27. Have your home inspected #28. Wear protective gear for cleanup #29. Throw away anything that's wet #30. Take care of yourself How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes