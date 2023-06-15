BERLIN — Worldwide temperatures briefly exceeded a key warming threshold earlier this month, a hint of heat and its harms to come, scientists worry.
The mercury has since dipped again, but experts say the short surge marked a new global heat record for June and indicates more extremes ahead as the planet enters an El Niño phase that could last years.
Researchers at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said Thursday that the start of June saw global surface air temperatures rise 2.7 Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels for the first time. That is the threshold governments said they would try to stay within at a 2015 summit in Paris.
“Just because we’ve temporarily gone over 1.5 degrees doesn’t mean we’ve breached the Paris Agreement limit,” cautioned Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus program. For that to happen, the globe needs to exceed that threshold for a much longer time period, such as a couple of decades instead of a couple of weeks.
Still, the 11 days spent at the 1.5-degree threshold shows how important it is for scientists to keep a close watch on the planet’s health, not least because previous spikes above 1.5 have all happened during winter or spring in the northern hemisphere, she said. “It’s really critical to monitor the situation, to understand what implications this has for the summer to come.”
“As a climate scientist I feel like I am watching a global train wreck in slow motion. It’s quite frustrating,” said University of Victoria’s Andrew Weaver, who wasn’t part of the measurements.
That’s because a three-year La Niña phase — which tends to dampen the effects of global warming — has given way to the opposite, an El Niño period, which could add another half-degree or more to average temperatures.
“The expectation is that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023 as this El Niño continues to develop,” said Burgess.
“We know as well the warmer the global climate is, the more likely we are to have extreme events and the more severe those extreme events may be,” she said. “So there’s a direct correlation between the degree of global warming and the frequency and intensity of extreme events.”
Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said the Copernicus data “are a reminder of how close we are to the 1.5 C global warming limit, beyond which there are major risks for humanity in terms of climate instability and ecosystem system losses.”
Rob Jackson, a Stanford University climate scientist who like Rahmstorf wasn’t involved in collecting the Copernicus data, said its significance is still unclear.
“But sometime in the next few years we will shatter global temperature records,” he said. “It’s the coming El Niño, yes. But it isn’t just El Niño. We’ve loaded the climate system. No one should be surprised when we set extended global records. 1.5 C is coming fast; it may already be here.”
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.