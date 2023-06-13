Follow along for live updates as former President Donald Trump makes a public statement after his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.
Read more about the case:
Photos: Protesters, supporters gather in Miami ahead of Trump court appearance
Supporters of former President Donald Trump board buses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Orlando, Fla., to attend a rally at the courthouse in Miami to show support for the former president. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Dominic Santana stands outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Journalists line up to be admitted inside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of former President Donald Trump line up to board buses to attend a rally at the courthouse in Miami to show support for Trump, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
People cycle around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
People rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez greets police outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Armed federal agents patrol at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, before former President Donald Trump is makes a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, rally at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, drive near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Danette Chiialtas points and yells at supporters of former President Donald Trump as they board buses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Orlando, Fla., to attend a rally at the courthouse in Miami to show support for the former president. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A supporters of former President Donald Trump boards a bus Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Orlando, Fla., to attend a rally at the courthouse in Miami to show support for the former president. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A supporter of former President Donald Trump walks over to board a bus to attend a rally at the courthouse in Miami to show support for the former president on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Police form a line outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
People rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Miami Police Department officers prepare at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, before former President Donald Trump makes a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A poster of former President Donald Trump is held up by a supporter in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, before former President Donald Trump makes a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Police control traffic around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, before former President Donald Trump makes a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
People rally at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Police work outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Hats and other items supporting former President Donald Trump are for sale outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
