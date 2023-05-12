Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.