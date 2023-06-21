Today is Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, June 21
Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic. Live updates.
A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
There will be plenty of time to discuss global tensions during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. this week. But he’s starting his day Wednesday by highlighting a pursuit of inner tranquility. His public schedule for the day opens with a group yoga session on the United Nations’ north lawn. The event honors the International Day of Yoga. Modi persuaded the U.N. to designate the day in 2014 as an annual observance. The yoga-themed U.N. visit is a savvy and symbolic choice for a premier who has made the ancient discipline both a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.
A federal judge has struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody ruled Tuesday that the nation’s first ban on such care for children violates the U.S. Constitution. Moody in 2021 had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban while he considered the challenge to the measure. The law prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. It also prohibited doctors from referring patients elsewhere from such care. The ban had been widely criticized by medical groups.
President Joe Biden had just six words to offer after his 53-year-old son Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is also likely to spare him time behind bars on a weapons charge. He said simply: “I’m very proud of my son.” That pride has been accompanied by pain, and for the president’s family, both have been on public display. Republicans have worked to use Hunter Biden’s actions — and his acknowledged struggle with addiction — as an anchor to try to drag down his father.
Democrats downplay Hunter Biden's plea deal, while Republicans see opportunity to deflect from Trump
Anxious Democrats are seeking to downplay — or ignore altogether — the impact of new criminal charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. And as Democrats dodge, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seized on the legal development to tighten his grip on the GOP and deflect from his own legal shortcomings. But in a nation deeply divided by partisanship, there were few signs immediately after Hunter Biden’s plea deal was announced on Tuesday that the unprecedented prosecution of a president’s son had shifted the 2024 election in any significant way. Democratic officials privately described the federal case against his son as a minor distraction at most that could linger deep into next year.
China has called comments by President Joe Biden referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” The new clash of words comes just over a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday said Biden's comments at a fundraiser in California ‘go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity. It is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition.’
President Joe Biden has convened a group of technology leaders in San Francisco to debate the risks and promises of artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of AI, looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers. Biden says, “We’ll see more technological change in the next 10 years that we saw in the last 50 years,” adding that “AI is already driving that change.” His meeting Tuesday included eight technology experts from academia and advocacy groups.
Russian authorities say two drones have crashed outside Moscow as they were approaching the warehouses of a local military unit. Russian media reported Wednesday that the wreckage of a third drone was found about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away. Russia’s Defense Ministry says the drones were brought down using radio-electronic means. No damage or casualties are being reported. The drones could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia as their war approaches its 17th month. Ukrainian officials have made no comment. Russian media are also reporting that rail lines have been blown up on the Crimean Peninsula in apparent sabotage operations.
The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned it from middle and elementary schools last month. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries. The committee’s reversal is the latest development in the debate over what materials should be available in public schools. The Bible challenge was submitted to a committee formed after the passage of a new state law expanding residents' ability to challenge books. The Bible was among a list of books facing scrutiny.
Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as the region rushed to prepare itself for an unusually early storm and the torrential rains that are forecast. Bret has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 18 mph on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pummel some eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday at near hurricane strength. A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbados.
Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, has arrived at court in the Romanian capital. Prosecutors there have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors have also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Romania's anti-organized crime agency allege the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and t…
In 1997, the New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-57 in the WNBA’s inaugural game. A crowd of 14,284 attends the game at the Great …
***